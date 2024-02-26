Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 25,470 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Varex Imaging worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.97 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.