Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 25,470 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Varex Imaging worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 126.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 57,656 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,098,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000.
Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $17.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VREX. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
