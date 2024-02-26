Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 8,378 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 152.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAT stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $68.67.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $1,212,912.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. StockNews.com cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

