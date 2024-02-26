Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys 943 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Embecta worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embecta by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,212,000 after acquiring an additional 107,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $197,911,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Embecta by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after buying an additional 762,630 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Embecta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,650,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $39,333,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $14.84 on Monday. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $854.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 2,000 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at $732,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Featured Articles

