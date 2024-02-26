Dark Forest Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,176 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,465 shares of company stock worth $7,974,856. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $257.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

