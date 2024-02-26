Dark Forest Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 276,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 16.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $95.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

