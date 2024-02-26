Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $869,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcosa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 224.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 37.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcosa Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ACA opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.
Arcosa Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACA
Arcosa Profile
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arcosa
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 6 reasons to buy Teva Pharmaceuticals stock sooner than later
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Analysts boosted Snowflake stock, big firms are buying now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Chinese stocks poised for rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.