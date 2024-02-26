Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $869,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $1,271,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcosa by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 224.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcosa by 37.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Arcosa in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACA opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $89.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.98.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.35. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.