Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $882,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $56.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $34.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TMHC. Seaport Res Ptn cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

