Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $875,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 268,914 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $34.64 on Monday. Hess Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 121.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

