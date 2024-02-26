Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $67.64 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

