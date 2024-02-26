Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 32,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $122.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $123.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

