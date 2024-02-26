Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.19. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

