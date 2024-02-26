Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 52,099 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 171.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 690.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on RITM shares. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.