Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 17,868 International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,868 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 46.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 188,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 60,031 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 207,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1,035.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 92,722 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,509,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.75.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $1,226,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,839,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,248,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Further Reading

