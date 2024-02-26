Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 3,556 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $305.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.06 and a 12-month high of $309.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,274.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total transaction of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

