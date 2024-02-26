Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $27.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

