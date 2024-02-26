Dark Forest Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.69.

Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.