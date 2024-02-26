Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 2,648 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 37.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

DVA opened at $125.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.92. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

