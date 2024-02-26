Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 5,495 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Lease by 48.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Up 0.4 %

AL stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AL

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 28,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,310.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,402,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.