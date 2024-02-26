Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 62,924 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,924 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 19.42 and a quick ratio of 19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $32.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 117.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

