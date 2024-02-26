Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $757,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in UGI by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 69,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in UGI by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 571,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 132,450 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in UGI by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on UGI

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.