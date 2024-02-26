Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $299.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.64 and a 12 month high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

