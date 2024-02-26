Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,127,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,475 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 32,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE PARR opened at $39.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

