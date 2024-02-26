Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,971 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 19,839 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in HP were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in HP by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after purchasing an additional 112,427 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in HP by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,103 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

