Dark Forest Capital Management LP Trims Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPO were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of XPO by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on XPO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.90.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO opened at $121.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.34 and its 200-day moving average is $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $123.84.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

