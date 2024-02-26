DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $763,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,506 shares of company stock worth $5,839,788 over the last three months. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $79.99 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.21.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $315.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.