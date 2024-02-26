DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.71 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

