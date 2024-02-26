DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $134.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 244.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

