DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases New Holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HEES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,319,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,810,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,589,000 after acquiring an additional 287,077 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,552,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,796,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,539,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 568,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.95. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $47.02.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.58 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

