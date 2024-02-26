DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 31,122 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 31,122 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,253,000 after acquiring an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,997,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,181,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,231,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innoviva by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,470,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,953,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,784 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVA opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $992.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

