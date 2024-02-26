DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 921,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,451,348.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 698,369 shares in the company, valued at $7,193,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total value of $62,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 921,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,451,348.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,443,813 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,709. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 3.7 %

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.