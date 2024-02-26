DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Sachs purchased 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. Terex’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

