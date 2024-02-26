Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,835 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,329,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,374,000 after acquiring an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 280.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,447,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $482,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

