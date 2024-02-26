Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stake Lifted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Ducommun worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ducommun by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Stock Performance

NYSE:DCO opened at $48.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $712.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Ducommun

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

