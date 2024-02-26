Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires £50,053.85 in Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 65,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £50,053.85 ($63,024.24).

Marc Bishop Lafleche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Marc Bishop Lafleche purchased 57,900 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £51,531 ($64,884.16).

Ecora Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

ECOR stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.92) on Monday. Ecora Resources PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.59 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 139.80 ($1.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £188.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,468.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Ecora Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is currently -14,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ecora Resources from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 160 ($2.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

