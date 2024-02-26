Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Electromed worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electromed Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $14.98 on Monday. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

