Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 46,653 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 615,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,653 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Up 1.3 %

HSBC stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.23%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

