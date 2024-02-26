Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 902,610 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 706,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of Glacier Bancorp worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,517,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,984,000 after purchasing an additional 911,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,036,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,634,000 after purchasing an additional 568,105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,765,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,300,000 after purchasing an additional 388,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,490,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 377,213 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $36.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

