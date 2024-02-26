Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,012,634 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $24,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,322,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,175,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,302,419.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,213,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,323,000 after buying an additional 4,213,428 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,897,000 after acquiring an additional 648,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $51.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $51.68.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

