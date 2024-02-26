Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,512 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.57% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $52.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $52.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.