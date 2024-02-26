Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,267 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $64,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $99.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

