Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.31 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $24,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $107.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

