Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 88,752 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,120,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $7,847,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE BFAM opened at $107.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.95. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

