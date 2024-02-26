Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Darling Ingredients worth $24,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $42.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Stephens reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

