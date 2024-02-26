Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 176,726 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,993 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 176,726 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Halliburton worth $23,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter valued at $673,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in Halliburton by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 117,844 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 78,918 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,615 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

