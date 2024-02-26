Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,230 Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Chemed by 334.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $597.83 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $610.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $587.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $554.47.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

CHE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHE

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.