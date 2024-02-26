Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,356,000 after purchasing an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after buying an additional 2,499,508 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after buying an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

