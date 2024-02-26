Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,434,627.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after acquiring an additional 487,809 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.48.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.57%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $60,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,285. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.