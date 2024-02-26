Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 2,155 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $53,000.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $288.51 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.61.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

