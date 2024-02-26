Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $641,000 in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $25,593,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $111.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

