Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $722,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $10,074,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $208.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $213.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

