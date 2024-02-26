Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $722,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,894,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $10,074,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $208.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $116.39 and a 1 year high of $213.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

